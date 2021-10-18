Advertisement

Breast Cancer Awareness event deemed a TKO

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fists were flying at a south Laredo Park over the weekend, all for the goal of knocking out cancer!

County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez and councilmember Mercurio Martinez III held the annual event at the Slaughter Park basketball court Saturday morning.

Several dozens of people, mostly women took part in a self-defense kick boxing and Zumba class.

Many showed up sporting bright pink shirts to show their support for breast cancer awareness month.

Organizers say it’s just one of the many events being held in our community to show support to cancer patients, survivors and those who have passed away to the disease.

Rio Bravo Commissioner Amanda Aguero says it’s important to hold these events to bring awareness to the disease and encourage women to get screened.

Participants were given chance to learn self-defense techniques by instructors from Knockout Power Women’s Fitness.

The county holds this event every year to promote breast cancer awareness.

