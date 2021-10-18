Advertisement

City of Laredo launches podcast

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reminding the community to tune in to their podcast.

The Hola Laredo Podcast features different topics that range from Laredo’s history, sports, and attractions.

Director of the Laredo Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Aileen Ramos says the podcast allows them to connect with their audience.

Ramos says, " I believe our podcast gives us is one of our tools for us to be able to tell our own stories we have our own audience. We have no filter in between us and the audience.”

The Laredo Podcast was launched last year and includes twenty different episodes that are uploaded monthly.

