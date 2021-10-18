County attorney to shed light on dangers of social media

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of recent threats that were made at UISD schools, the school district and a county official is looking to shed light on the dangers of social media.

The office that handles juvenile cases will be addressing the issue at United Middle School.

The Webb County Attorney’s Office and management will be speaking to students about issues pertaining to social media, threats, and Tik Tok challenges as well as several other topics.

The event will take place at the United Middle School auditorium at 8 a.m.

