Disney delays ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ ‘Black Panther 2,’ other releases

This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, left, and Letitia Wright in a scene from...
This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, left, and Letitia Wright in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever,” which is currently in production.(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever.”

The company said Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced installment which sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, will be delayed almost a year and open in theaters in June 2023.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has also been pushed several months, from July 2022 to November 2022. Both films are currently in production.

Other Marvel titles like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were also all delayed several months.

