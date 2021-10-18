Early voting starts for constitutional amendments election

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Monday marks the first day of early voting for the upcoming constitutional amendments election.

Webb County residents can stop by the election’s office from now until Friday, October 29 to cast their ballot.

Another deadline to keep in mind is October 22 which is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail.

Election day will fall on November 2 this year.

This will be Jose Salvador Tellez’s last election before Jose Luis Castillo takes over.

For more information on voting locations, sample ballots you can click here.

