Fire damages home in downtown Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire breaks out at a home in downtown Laredo over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at around 1 a.m.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 1100 block of Main Avenue.

Once they arrived, they found an active fire in the shed and the front of the property.

The fire was extinguished without incident or injury.

AEP removed the meter and the Red Cross was called to help those affected.

