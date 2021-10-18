Helping our local heroes that are non-U.S. Citizens

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Since June, the newly formed Veterans Affairs Committee has been doing big things in addressing issues relating to our local veterans.

One of those issues is to discuss a resolution in granting U.S citizenship for service members who are non-U.S. citizens.

An issue that some members say needs more attention.

Roque Vela Senior, a veteran and committee member wants the community to join and support those who fought for our freedom.

Vela says, “It urges the United States Department of Defense to establish a system that will offer, facilitate and secure the U.S citizenship for all service men and women serving as non-U.S. Citizens to become citizens prior to being discharged in the service. This is resolution is to honor veterans of all wars and eras.”

This month, the committee discussed a resolution to support service members who are not U.S. Citizens a way to become a citizen after the service.

The resolution was presented by LULAC Council Chapter 777 and read by committee chairman Vela.

The goal is that if a bill is developed by Congress, this resolution will serve as a support for it.

LULAC member and advocate for veterans, Julie Bazan says a number of non-U.S. citizen veterans have been deported in the past, in some cases for committing a crime.

Although bills are in the works to help those deported veterans.

Julie says they aim to help current service members before they become civilians once again.

Vela says bringing veterans and the community together to support citizenship for those serving our country is vital to our country.

Vela says, “I think that all of you believe this is something we need to do, we need to honor our warriors that continue to preserve our way of life.”

The resolution passed by the committee with one member choosing not to vote.

To this day over 100,000 members of the military have become U.S citizens.

The resolution will be addressed during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The item was requested by Councilmember Vanessa Perez.

