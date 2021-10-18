Hit and run call leads to the discovery of stash house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents shut down a stash house in central Laredo.

The case came to light after Laredo Police responded to a report of a hit and run involving a white SUV.

Officers followed the vehicle to a home in central Laredo where they spotted several suspected undocumented immigrants.

Border Patrol agents arrested 20 individuals as well as the driver and passenger of the SUV.

Agents say they will continue to work with local law enforcement to foil these types of illegal activity.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.