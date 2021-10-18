Advertisement

Man wanted for assaulting public servant

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a wanted fugitive.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old Christopher Anaya for multiple charges including assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and attempting to take a weapon from an officer.

Anaya weighs 218 pounds, is roughly six feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 900 block of E. Steward.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

