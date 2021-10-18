Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured in accident near Mall Del Norte

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is taken to the hospital early this morning after being involved in an accident.

The accident happened at a little after midnight at the 5300 block of San Dario.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the victim was a man in his 30s.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

No word on the cause of the accident at this time.

