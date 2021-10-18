Advertisement

Off-duty Laredo Police officer accused of domestic assault

File photo: Laredo Police
File photo: Laredo Police(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 18, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty officer is arrested for domestic assault.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Juan Angel Leal, who is also a Laredo Police officer.

The incident started on October 16 when officers were called out to a domestic disturbance.

The victim told police that a verbal argument escalated into a physical assault.

The case was followed up by the Laredo Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit that collected statements and recorded the visible injuries.

The case was presented to the district attorney’s office who believed there was sufficient evidence to arrest and charge Leal with domestic assault.

As per procedure, Leal will be on administrative reassignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Leal was off duty when the incident occurred.

