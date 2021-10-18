Schedule your appointment to donate blood today!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Blood supplies are dangerously low at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, and the organization blames the ongoing pandemic for the shortage.

The community can help the organization in their time of need, all you have to do is roll up your sleeves and donate blood.

On Tuesday, the mobile blood center will be at the KC restaurant located at 1751 Victoria Street.

To schedule your appointment you can click here.

Any donation could help save someone’s life.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.