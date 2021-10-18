South Laredo family loses home to fire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family loses their home and everything in it to a fire Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. at the 3500 block of Sinaloa Drive in south Laredo.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a mobile home on fire.

Crews were able to put it out without incident; however, the home was completely destroyed.

The fire department believe an electrical shortage was the cause of the fire.

The family was not home during the time of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.