South Laredo family loses home to fire

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family loses their home and everything in it to a fire Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. at the 3500 block of Sinaloa Drive in south Laredo.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a mobile home on fire.

Crews were able to put it out without incident; however, the home was completely destroyed.

The fire department believe an electrical shortage was the cause of the fire.

The family was not home during the time of the fire.

