LPD investigating officer involved shooting in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A confrontation with Laredo Police ends with a fatal shooting.

The incident happened at around four a.m. Saturday morning at a home near Sierra Vista and Cielo Drive.

Laredo Police were called out to the scene for a shots fired report and started searching for a maroon SUV that was described as where the shots were coming from.

Two officers spotted a maroon Lincoln SUV with paper plates and conducted a traffic stop on the car.

The driver of the SUV was alone in the vehicle and shortly engaged in a gunfight with police.

During the exchange, officers shot the man in his 40s and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is still pending.

Police say they found a pair of loaded weapons inside the SUV.

None of the officers involved in the case were injured and now a criminal and internal investigation has been launched.

