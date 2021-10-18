Advertisement

LPD investigating officer involved shooting in south Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A confrontation with Laredo Police ends with a fatal shooting.

The incident happened at around four a.m. Saturday morning at a home near Sierra Vista and Cielo Drive.

Laredo Police were called out to the scene for a shots fired report and started searching for a maroon SUV that was described as where the shots were coming from.

Two officers spotted a maroon Lincoln SUV with paper plates and conducted a traffic stop on the car.

The driver of the SUV was alone in the vehicle and shortly engaged in a gunfight with police.

During the exchange, officers shot the man in his 40s and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is still pending.

Police say they found a pair of loaded weapons inside the SUV.

None of the officers involved in the case were injured and now a criminal and internal investigation has been launched.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human smuggling arrest
Car chase results in human smuggling arrest
33-year-old Antonio Palacios
Sheriff’s office conducts drug investigation at local smoke shop
Kevin Costilla
Preparations underway for separate murder trials
Sinkhole devours truck in Nuevo Laredo
First responders drive into sinkhole in Nuevo Laredo
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
White House announces date on easing travel restrictions

Latest News

Alexander Hike and Bike Trail closed
Alexander Bike Trail closed this week for maintenance
UISD
County attorney to shed light on dangers of social media
UISD to discuss social media threats
County attorney to discuss dangers of social media at UISD
Agents rescue migrant children abandoned in the creek
Man wanted
Man wanted for assaulting public servant