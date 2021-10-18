LPD investigating officer involved shooting in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A confrontation with Laredo Police ends with a fatal shooting.
The incident happened at around four a.m. Saturday morning at a home near Sierra Vista and Cielo Drive.
Laredo Police were called out to the scene for a shots fired report and started searching for a maroon SUV that was described as where the shots were coming from.
Two officers spotted a maroon Lincoln SUV with paper plates and conducted a traffic stop on the car.
The driver of the SUV was alone in the vehicle and shortly engaged in a gunfight with police.
During the exchange, officers shot the man in his 40s and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity is still pending.
Police say they found a pair of loaded weapons inside the SUV.
None of the officers involved in the case were injured and now a criminal and internal investigation has been launched.
