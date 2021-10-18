Waking up with a breeze on Monday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like Mother Nature came up with the breeze on Monday morning!

We’ll start our week in the upper 50s and see a high of about 86 degrees by the afternoon.

Enjoy these cooler temperatures because things are going to get heated and we’ll be back in the 90s by Wednesday.

On Tuesday, we’ll see a high of about 88 degrees with lows in the 70s.

Then on Wednesday we’re back to highs in the 90s.

We’ll see nothing but clear and sunny skies in the 90s all the way up into the weekend.

Expect to fluctuate between the low and mid-90s.

It’s not unusual for us to be warm and sunny this time of year but hopefully we’ll start to see cooler weather by next week.

