Agents disrupt human smuggling attempt in El Cenizo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents foiled a human smuggling attempt near Cadena Park.

The incident happened on Monday at around 4 a.m. when agents spotted a white Ford Ranger pick up truck loading suspected undocumented people.

The vehicle drove through a fence and stopped in a driveway of a home causing damage to several parked vehicles.

Several people got out and attempted to flee on foot; meanwhile, some just stayed in the bed of the truck.

A total of twelve undocumented individuals were apprehended and the vehicle was seized.

