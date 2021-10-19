Advertisement

Car catches fire on Gale Street Tuesday morning

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle goes up in flames in central Laredo Tuesday morning.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the 600 block of Gale Street for a vehicle fire.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the mid-size car that caught fire.

The owner of the vehicle was at the scene during the time.

The fire remains under investigation by the fire department.

