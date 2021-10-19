City council evaluates city manager

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council emerged from executive session Monday night and voted to keep the city manager in his position.

The closed-door evaluation took roughly three hours with Robert Eads given one more year to run the city.

The motion was made by Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez with no salary increase yet.

To that end, councilmembers say they will review any kind of compensation plan when they are ready to review pay raises for all city staff.

On Friday, KGNS caught up with Robert Eads and asked how confident he was in his job performance over the past 19 months.

He responded by saying he simply wants to be judged fairly.

Eads says “Will things be perfect for everyone, always? It won’t be, but we got to make sure we’re doing what’s fair and that’s what I want to make sure everyone understands. You’re going to get at least that. You’re going to get the truth, you are going to get it real fast, and it might not be the prettiest thing, but you know what, that’s how life is.”

Eads was appointed to the position of city manager back in March 2020, and within two weeks, the city was dealing with the first confirmed case of the coronavirus and a curfew was immediately put into place.

Apart from the pandemic, the city has seen a second boil water notice under his watch, as well concerns surrounding the Laredo Animal Care Facility.

He says he is looking forward to moving past the pandemic and looking at opening bridges, talking about paving more streets, opening up parks and having more services available for the public.

He currently makes $270,000 a year with an additional $7,200 for a vehicle and cellphone allowance.

