County attorney educates students on the consequences of social media

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the recent increase in social media challenges, Webb County officials spoke with students at a local middle school warning them about the consequences.

In recent months, social media platforms have been filled with what students call challenges that include vandalizing schools and even one that challenges students to slap a teacher.

Staff with the Webb County Attorney’s Office spoke to the students at United Middle School giving them scenarios about what could happen if they are caught engaging in activities like these.

One student says she believes these challenges have gotten out of hand.

Officials say it’s also important for parents to be aware of these challenges.

Last month, UISD dealt with several incidents from a violent threat posted on a bathroom to threats made towards a teacher.

Actions like these can have serious consequences like being taken to Webb County Youth Village.

Webb County Attorney Marco Montemayor says students must adjust and know actions can lead to consequences.

He points out results are different once students get older.

UISD officials say staff continues to monitor students closely in between classes and they continue checking the restrooms for any threats.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.