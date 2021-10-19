Advertisement

County to hold Healthy Harvest Fair

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - County residents are invited to attend the first ever Healthy Harvest Fair.

On Tuesday, County Commissioner Wawi Tijerina and several other organizations will come together to host an event full of fall fun.

There will be a pumpkin patch, informational booths, activities, and hot dogs!

The fun gets underway at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Las Blancas Park located at 8116 Highway 359.

Best of all it’s free and open to the public.

