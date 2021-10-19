County to hold Healthy Harvest Fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - County residents are invited to attend the first ever Healthy Harvest Fair.

On Tuesday, County Commissioner Wawi Tijerina and several other organizations will come together to host an event full of fall fun.

There will be a pumpkin patch, informational booths, activities, and hot dogs!

The fun gets underway at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Las Blancas Park located at 8116 Highway 359.

Best of all it’s free and open to the public.

