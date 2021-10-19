Advertisement

Health authority debunks leprosy rumors

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Rumors of leprosy at a non-profit community center are debunked.

During Monday’s City Council, concerns were voiced by a member of the community of rumors of leprosy at the Holding Institute.

Amelia Solis, supervisor for the Epidemiology & Public Health Emergency Preparedness for the city addressed council and debunked all the rumors.

During the meeting, Solis said her team monitors Catholic Charities and other shelters and none of them reported any leprosy cases.

Solis says the organizations have low attendance of migrant arrivals.

Laredo’s Health Authority, Dr. Victor Trevino added to that saying, “I do want to dispel any rumors of any communicable diseases such as leprosy anywhere in Laredo. I’ve already received several calls. I’ve been speaking to Holding. Besides, this disease is incredibly rare. There’s 20,000 in the entire country”

Dr. Trevino cautions the public of dissemination of these rumors and their link to migrants.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Juan Angel Leal
Off-duty Laredo Police officer accused of domestic assault
Officer involved shooting
LPD investigating officer involved shooting in south Laredo
South Laredo family loses home to fire
South Laredo family loses home to fire
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist injured in accident near Mall Del Norte
Man wanted for assault on public servant
Man wanted for assaulting public servant

Latest News

Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident
22-year-old Luis Salome Hernandez
Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident
Doctor Trevino debunks leprosy rumors
Diocese of Laredo inviting community to Red Mass