Health authority debunks leprosy rumors

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Rumors of leprosy at a non-profit community center are debunked.

During Monday’s City Council, concerns were voiced by a member of the community of rumors of leprosy at the Holding Institute.

Amelia Solis, supervisor for the Epidemiology & Public Health Emergency Preparedness for the city addressed council and debunked all the rumors.

During the meeting, Solis said her team monitors Catholic Charities and other shelters and none of them reported any leprosy cases.

Solis says the organizations have low attendance of migrant arrivals.

Laredo’s Health Authority, Dr. Victor Trevino added to that saying, “I do want to dispel any rumors of any communicable diseases such as leprosy anywhere in Laredo. I’ve already received several calls. I’ve been speaking to Holding. Besides, this disease is incredibly rare. There’s 20,000 in the entire country”

Dr. Trevino cautions the public of dissemination of these rumors and their link to migrants.

