Last day of the 80s

Back to the 80s
Back to the 80s(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - All good things come to an end, especially our cool autumn-like temperatures.

On Tuesday, we’ll see a high of about 68 degrees, and highs in the upper 80s.

After Wednesday we will shoot back up to those the 90 degree temperatures and we’ll see nothing but clear and sunny skies.

On Thursday, we’ll hit a high of 93 and by Friday and Saturday we’re back in the mid-90s.

The 90s are not as hot as the triple digit temperatures but it’s not weather you want to see in in the middle of the fall season.

