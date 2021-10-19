Law officials invited to attend 21st annual Red Mass

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Diocese of Laredo is inviting the community to its 21st annual Red Mass.

The annual event is celebrated across the U.S. and it involves lawyers, officials and judges of all faiths.

The Red Mass coincides with the opening of the October term of the United States Supreme Court.

The Justices of the United States Supreme Court regularly attend the Red Mass held at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington D.C., which is viewed as a blessing of the upcoming work of the Supreme Court and other judges and officials.

The event will take place at the San Agustin Cathedral on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Judge Oscar J. Hale Jr.

