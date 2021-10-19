Advertisement

Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he fled the scene of a hit and run accident and sent officers on a chase.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Salome Hernandez and charged him with evading arrest.

It all started on October 19. after midnight when a victim waived down police near the 300 block of Leon Cts.

The victim told officers that a red Hyundai SUV had hit him; soon after, officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver identified as Hernandez refused and sent officers on a chase which ended at a dead end on Bianka Lane.

Officers were then able to make an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Juan Angel Leal
Off-duty Laredo Police officer accused of domestic assault
Officer involved shooting
LPD investigating officer involved shooting in south Laredo
South Laredo family loses home to fire
South Laredo family loses home to fire
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist injured in accident near Mall Del Norte
Man wanted for assault on public servant
Man wanted for assaulting public servant

Latest News

Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident
Nonprofit debunks rumors
Health authority debunks leprosy rumors
Doctor Trevino debunks leprosy rumors
Diocese of Laredo inviting community to Red Mass