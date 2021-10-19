Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he fled the scene of a hit and run accident and sent officers on a chase.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Salome Hernandez and charged him with evading arrest.

It all started on October 19. after midnight when a victim waived down police near the 300 block of Leon Cts.

The victim told officers that a red Hyundai SUV had hit him; soon after, officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver identified as Hernandez refused and sent officers on a chase which ended at a dead end on Bianka Lane.

Officers were then able to make an arrest.

