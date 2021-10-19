Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies, hit by trooper and run over by truck in Florida

A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer...
A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a state trooper struck a motorcycle rider, sending the man onto the pavement, where a tractor trailer ran over him.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 52-year-old man died at the scene Monday night.

A news release said the 30-year-old trooper pulled onto State Road 400 near Auburndale and hit the motorcycle.

Neither the trooper nor the truck driver were injured. The agency did not release the names of those involved.

At the time of the accident, the trooper was assisting a construction crew working on a lane closure for repairs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Juan Angel Leal
Off-duty Laredo Police officer accused of domestic assault
Officer involved shooting
LPD investigating officer involved shooting in south Laredo
South Laredo family loses home to fire
South Laredo family loses home to fire
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist injured in accident near Mall Del Norte
Man wanted for assault on public servant
Man wanted for assaulting public servant

Latest News

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighter are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of...
US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots
Agents disrupt human smuggling attempt in El Cenizo
Agents disrupt human smuggling attempt in El Cenizo
Agents thwart human smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt