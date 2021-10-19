Advertisement

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian announce engagement

FILE - Travis Barker, left, and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at...
FILE - Travis Barker, left, and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday, Oct. 17 that the couple are engaged. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/ Invision/AP)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Sorry ladies, Travis Barker is officially off the market for a third time.

A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kardashian posted photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “Forever.” a representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday that the couple are engaged.

The images showed an elaborate floral arrangement and candles on the beach.

People magazine and TMZ reported barker arranged the proposal at a beach in Montecito, California.

This is Kourtney’s first marriage meanwhile it’s Barker’s third!

