Trial postponed for man accused of killing woman and unborn child

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The man accused of killing a woman and her unborn child will have to wait a bit longer for his day in court.

This after the initial court date was pushed back.

Joel David Chavez was set to be arraigned on Tuesday but according to court documents, an informal pre-trial hearing has now been set for November 2 at two.

Chavez is being charged with the murder of Gracy Espinoza back in September of 2020.

Documents say he allegedly stabbed and strangled her while she was two months pregnant at the time.

