WCSO seizes drugs and edibles from a Laredo business
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities seize several thousand dollars’ worth of drugs and edibles from a local business.
Last Wednesday, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Kush Smoke Emporium at the 2600 block of North Arkansas Avenue.
Investigators seized an additional 20 pounds of marijuana and hydro marijuana which had a street value of $17,000.
Deputies also seized THC products, mostly gummies worth roughly $5,000.
Sheriff Martin Cuellar says these gummies pose a danger to our children and he urged parents to be extra vigilant about these trends.
If you see any illegal activity you are asked to report it to 956-415-2878.
