WCSO seizes drugs and edibles from a Laredo business

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities seize several thousand dollars’ worth of drugs and edibles from a local business.

Last Wednesday, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Kush Smoke Emporium at the 2600 block of North Arkansas Avenue.

Investigators seized an additional 20 pounds of marijuana and hydro marijuana which had a street value of $17,000.

Deputies also seized THC products, mostly gummies worth roughly $5,000.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says these gummies pose a danger to our children and he urged parents to be extra vigilant about these trends.

If you see any illegal activity you are asked to report it to 956-415-2878.

