Advertisement

10,000 pounds of pork products recalled

Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.
Several brands of chicharrones and pork rinds are impacted by a recall.(Source: FSIS/USDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Evans Food Group is pulling more than 10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from store shelves.

These pellets make fried pork skins or pork rinds, also known as chicharrones.

The products were shipped out without benefit of inspection and sold under several brands to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Washington.

The U.S. has not received any reports of adverse reactions.

Still officials say people should throw the recalled snacks away or return them to stores.

Consumers can find out more about the recall on the website Food Safety and Inspection Services.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Trial postponed for man accused of killing woman and unborn child
22-year-old Luis Salome Hernandez
Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident
31-year-old Benny Valentine Marin
Traffic stop on Highway 83 results in human smuggling bust
Authorities seize drugs and edibles from business
WCSO seizes drugs and edibles from a Laredo business
34-year-old Juan Angel Leal
Off-duty Laredo Police officer accused of domestic assault

Latest News

Kuljinder Singh and his friends unraveled their turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy...
Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers
Kuljinder Singh and his friends unraveled their turbans and used their jackets to make a sturdy...
Friends work together to use turbans to rescue trapped hikers
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden touts middle-class values of his $2 trillion spending plan
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to site of Florida search, reports say