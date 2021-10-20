Advertisement

Agents seize hard drugs hidden in snack bags

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent drug bust by the Laredo Sector Border Patrol has them issuing out a warning that should be taken seriously with Halloween right around the corner.

The agency posted images of what appears to be snack bags that reportedly had fentanyl, meth and marijuana.

The narcotics were seized by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the driver they found these items on was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Trial postponed for man accused of killing woman and unborn child
22-year-old Luis Salome Hernandez
Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident
31-year-old Benny Valentine Marin
Traffic stop on Highway 83 results in human smuggling bust
Authorities seize drugs and edibles from business
WCSO seizes drugs and edibles from a Laredo business
34-year-old Juan Angel Leal
Off-duty Laredo Police officer accused of domestic assault

Latest News

What's on this year's ballot?
What’s on the ballot?
What's on the ballot?
Laredo City Manager ready to focus on the future
Laredo City Manager Robert Eads
City manager ready to focus on the future of Laredo