Agents seize hard drugs hidden in snack bags

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent drug bust by the Laredo Sector Border Patrol has them issuing out a warning that should be taken seriously with Halloween right around the corner.

The agency posted images of what appears to be snack bags that reportedly had fentanyl, meth and marijuana.

The narcotics were seized by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the driver they found these items on was taken into custody.

