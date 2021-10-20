Advertisement

Back to the 90s

Summer in October
Summer in October(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We are back to our normal hot and humid conditions that Laredo knows so well!

On Wednesday we’ll start in the low 70s and see a high of about 92 degrees.

We will remain in the low to mid 90s for the remainder of the week and things will start to heat up as we head into next week.

On Thursday, not much is going to change, expect a high of 91 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

Things will get a little hotter on Friday to 93 degrees and 94 on Saturday.

As we start next week, we’ll jump to a high of 97 degrees and stay in the upper 90s next week.

It looks like the only spooky thing we’ll see this Halloween is the heat.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Trial postponed for man accused of killing woman and unborn child
31-year-old Benny Valentine Marin
Traffic stop on Highway 83 results in human smuggling bust
Authorities seize drugs and edibles from business
WCSO seizes drugs and edibles from a Laredo business
22-year-old Luis Salome Hernandez
Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident
34-year-old Juan Angel Leal
Off-duty Laredo Police officer accused of domestic assault

Latest News

Tuesday morning weather
Tuesday morning weather
Tuesday morning forecast
Last day of the 80s
Yolanda Villarreal
Waking up with a breeze on Monday morning
Monday morning forecast
Monday morning forecast