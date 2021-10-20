Back to the 90s

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - We are back to our normal hot and humid conditions that Laredo knows so well!

On Wednesday we’ll start in the low 70s and see a high of about 92 degrees.

We will remain in the low to mid 90s for the remainder of the week and things will start to heat up as we head into next week.

On Thursday, not much is going to change, expect a high of 91 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

Things will get a little hotter on Friday to 93 degrees and 94 on Saturday.

As we start next week, we’ll jump to a high of 97 degrees and stay in the upper 90s next week.

It looks like the only spooky thing we’ll see this Halloween is the heat.

