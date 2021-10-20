Advertisement

City to announce Economic Development Industry honorees

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is looking to highlight those who go above and beyond in the economic industry.

This morning, the city will hold a proclamation ceremony for the Laredo Economic Development Industry Awards’ honorees.

The awards were created by the Laredo Economic Development Corporation to recognize industries as well as individuals who have impacted the community.

This years honorees include the Cigarroa Family of medical practitioners, Librado Piña, Inc., and the Kraus Development & Pinnacle Industry Center.

There ceremony will take place today at 11 a.m. at City Hall Chambers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Trial postponed for man accused of killing woman and unborn child
31-year-old Benny Valentine Marin
Traffic stop on Highway 83 results in human smuggling bust
Authorities seize drugs and edibles from business
WCSO seizes drugs and edibles from a Laredo business
22-year-old Luis Salome Hernandez
Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident
34-year-old Juan Angel Leal
Off-duty Laredo Police officer accused of domestic assault

Latest News

File photo: Martin High School
Martin High School to kick off Red Ribbon Week
Summer in October
Back to the 90s
Library to hold Halloween party
Laredo Library to hold Halloween party for teens
File photo
UISD looking into UV-C germicidal lamps