City to announce Economic Development Industry honorees

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is looking to highlight those who go above and beyond in the economic industry.

This morning, the city will hold a proclamation ceremony for the Laredo Economic Development Industry Awards’ honorees.

The awards were created by the Laredo Economic Development Corporation to recognize industries as well as individuals who have impacted the community.

This years honorees include the Cigarroa Family of medical practitioners, Librado Piña, Inc., and the Kraus Development & Pinnacle Industry Center.

There ceremony will take place today at 11 a.m. at City Hall Chambers.

