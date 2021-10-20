City manager ready to focus on the future of Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After facing scrutiny with some major challenges over the past year, Laredo City Manager Robert Eads underwent his first formal evaluation with the city Monday night.

City Council deliberated for quite sometime, but in the end, it all worked out in Eads’ favor as he was given the greenlight to run the city for another year.

Robert Eads says the main focus of city council’s assessment was the pandemic and how several key topics were handled such as health, personnel, finance, and of course management.

He says he’s ready to redirect the focus onto other issues such as paving roads, re-opening the bridges, revitalizing the downtown area, and maintaining integrity at the Laredo Police and fire departments.

Eads’s current salary will remain the same for the coming year, a $270,000 package.

Eads says, “Do we have some lacking still? Sure. Have we reached where we need to be? No. Are things a little different from before? For sure, but we need to figure out our best way forward and don’t stop, like go consistently and do what you know you really need to do.”

During Monday night’s meeting, Councilmembers also named Karina Elizondo as director of Animal Care Services, Karl John Hickle as building development service director and Dean Roggia as city attorney.

