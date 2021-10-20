Laredo Library to hold Halloween party for teens

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Halloween may be ten days away, but our local library wants to give kids an early treat!

On Wednesday, the Joe Guerra Public Library will be hosting a Hallow-Teen Party for teens from 5th to 12th grade.

There will be plenty of food, folks, and fun such as a pumpkin carving contest, crafts and treats while supplies last.

It is a Halloween party, so costumes are encouraged!

It all starts at 6 p.m. at the library located on Calton Road.

