Laredo Library to hold Halloween party for teens

Library to hold Halloween party
Library to hold Halloween party(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Halloween may be ten days away, but our local library wants to give kids an early treat!

On Wednesday, the Joe Guerra Public Library will be hosting a Hallow-Teen Party for teens from 5th to 12th grade.

There will be plenty of food, folks, and fun such as a pumpkin carving contest, crafts and treats while supplies last.

It is a Halloween party, so costumes are encouraged!

It all starts at 6 p.m. at the library located on Calton Road.

