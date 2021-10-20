LISD elementary school celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local elementary school took some time to bring awareness to a disorder that affects one in 700 babies.

In observance of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, local students at JC Martin Elementary School showed their support with a celebration of their own.

The purpose is to bring awareness to not only down syndrome but also the different types of intellectual disabilities as well as the services and resources that are available in our community.

Olga Gutierrez with LISD says her students are very special to her and that everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed in life.

There are currently 175 students in LISD with down syndrome.

