Advertisement

LISD elementary school celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local elementary school took some time to bring awareness to a disorder that affects one in 700 babies.

In observance of Down Syndrome Awareness Month, local students at JC Martin Elementary School showed their support with a celebration of their own.

The purpose is to bring awareness to not only down syndrome but also the different types of intellectual disabilities as well as the services and resources that are available in our community.

Olga Gutierrez with LISD says her students are very special to her and that everyone deserves the opportunity to succeed in life.

There are currently 175 students in LISD with down syndrome.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Trial postponed for man accused of killing woman and unborn child
22-year-old Luis Salome Hernandez
Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident
31-year-old Benny Valentine Marin
Traffic stop on Highway 83 results in human smuggling bust
Authorities seize drugs and edibles from business
WCSO seizes drugs and edibles from a Laredo business
34-year-old Juan Angel Leal
Off-duty Laredo Police officer accused of domestic assault

Latest News

Agents seize drugs found in snack bags
Agents seize hard drugs hidden in snack bags
Traffic stop on Highway 83 leads to human smuggling bust
Traffic stop on Highway 83 leads to human smuggling bust
What's on this year's ballot?
What’s on the ballot?
What's on the ballot?