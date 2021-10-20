Advertisement

Martin High School to kick off Red Ribbon Week

File photo: Martin High School
File photo: Martin High School(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of Red Ribbon Week, Martin High School will hold a rally.

Every year, the campaign encourages students to wear red to raise awareness on the dangers of drug use.

The high school students will take part in a march from the band hall to the campus’ main entrance where the proclamation will be read by principal Mario Mireles.

After the ceremony, the students will release balloons in honor of those law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against drugs.

That event will take place on Wednesday morning at 9:45 a.m.

