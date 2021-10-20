LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Eren is looking for a new place to call home.

He is very friendly and energetic, but he has no one to play with.

Eren is roughly, two and a half years old, very sweet, and plays well with other dogs.

If you would like to adopt Eren you can call LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

The organization is also launching an adoption campaign where you roll the dice for the adoption price.

This applies to all dogs over 40 pounds.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.