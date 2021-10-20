Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Eren

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Eren is looking for a new place to call home.

He is very friendly and energetic, but he has no one to play with.

Eren is roughly, two and a half years old, very sweet, and plays well with other dogs.

If you would like to adopt Eren you can call LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

The organization is also launching an adoption campaign where you roll the dice for the adoption price.

This applies to all dogs over 40 pounds.

