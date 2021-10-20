Advertisement

Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Texas nurse has been convicted of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.

The Smith County Jury deliberated for about an hour Tuesday before it convicted William George Davis, of Hallsville, of capital murder involving multiple victims.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty during the sentencing phase, which starts on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the 37-year-old injected air into the four patients’ arteries after they underwent heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018.

All four suffered unexplained neurological problems while recovering from their surgeries and died.

Davis’ lawyer says he is being used as a scapegoat.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A closer look at the death of Gracy Espinoza
Trial postponed for man accused of killing woman and unborn child
22-year-old Luis Salome Hernandez
Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident
31-year-old Benny Valentine Marin
Traffic stop on Highway 83 results in human smuggling bust
Authorities seize drugs and edibles from business
WCSO seizes drugs and edibles from a Laredo business
34-year-old Juan Angel Leal
Off-duty Laredo Police officer accused of domestic assault

Latest News

Agents seize drugs found in snack bags
Agents seize hard drugs hidden in snack bags
Traffic stop on Highway 83 leads to human smuggling bust
Traffic stop on Highway 83 leads to human smuggling bust
What's on this year's ballot?
What’s on the ballot?
What's on the ballot?
Laredo City Manager ready to focus on the future