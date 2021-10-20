Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Texas nurse has been convicted of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.

The Smith County Jury deliberated for about an hour Tuesday before it convicted William George Davis, of Hallsville, of capital murder involving multiple victims.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty during the sentencing phase, which starts on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the 37-year-old injected air into the four patients’ arteries after they underwent heart surgery at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in 2017 and 2018.

All four suffered unexplained neurological problems while recovering from their surgeries and died.

Davis’ lawyer says he is being used as a scapegoat.

