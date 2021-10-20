Advertisement

Traffic stop on Highway 83 leads to human smuggling bust

Agents foil human smuggling attempt on Highway 83
Agents foil human smuggling attempt on Highway 83(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents at the west Laredo station foiled a human smuggling attempt near the Highway 83 checkpoint.

Agents spotted a white pick-up truck attempting to make a U-turn just before arriving to the checkpoint.

Border Patrol followed the vehicle in an attempt to investigate the matter and later found the truck parked on the side of the highway.

The driver and several other passengers got out and fled on foot; meanwhile, three undocumented immigrants sat in the bed of the truck.

Records revealed the car was stolen out of San Antonio.

Agents seized the vehicle and the individuals were taken into custody.

