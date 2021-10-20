Advertisement

UISD looking into UV-C germicidal lamps

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The UISD Board of Trustees will meet to discuss several items including the possibility of acquiring UV-C germicidal lamps for air conditioning which will help kill COVID-19.

Another item up for discussion is the United South Highs School Threat which happened last month. During that time, the school reported over 1,000 students absent.

The district will discuss a low attendance day waiver for September 22, 23 and 24.

Lastly, they will discuss consultation with legal regarding the city of Laredo and UISD vs Greg Abbott which is pending in the fourth court of appeals.

