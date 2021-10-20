Young woman and teen arrested in connection to fatal human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people believed to be behind a human smuggling attempt that turned fatal over the summer are now behind bars.

Grecia Martinez, 21 and a 16 -year-old teen were arrested.

The case began when police were called out to an accident on main avenue and Jefferson Street back in June.

When officers arrive, Border Patrol agents were on the scene treating several injured people.

One of the trucks involved in the accident was carrying several undocumented immigrants.

The other vehicle Martinez was allegedly driving was a decoy.

Joe Baeza with Laredo Police says it took several months to piece the accident, they had to wait for the undocumented immigrants to be released from the hospital care to report what they saw.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to the Webb County Juvenile Youth Village.

While Martinez was charged with human smuggling and taken to the Webb County Jail.

