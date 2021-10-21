Advertisement

Early morning rollover reported on McPherson Road

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported in north Laredo early this morning.

It happened at around 4 a.m. this morning at the 8500 block of McPherson.

A car was seen completely rolled over near a wall along the sidewalk.

Several police units were on hand assessing the damages and investigating the scene.

No word on the cause of the accident but KGNS News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Grecia Martinez, 21 and a 16 -year-old teen were arrested.
Young woman and teen arrested in connection to fatal human smuggling attempt
22-year-old Luis Salome Hernandez
Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident
Agents seize drugs found in snack bags
Agents seize hard drugs hidden in snack bags
Agents foil human smuggling attempt on Highway 83
Traffic stop on Highway 83 leads to human smuggling bust

Latest News

File photo: White Mass
Health care professionals invited to White Mass
Here comes the heat
Summer in October
Off-duty agent accused of domestic assault
Federal agent accused of domestic assault
Off-duty agent accused of domestic assault
Early morning rollover reported on McPherson Road