Early morning rollover reported on McPherson Road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported in north Laredo early this morning.

It happened at around 4 a.m. this morning at the 8500 block of McPherson.

A car was seen completely rolled over near a wall along the sidewalk.

Several police units were on hand assessing the damages and investigating the scene.

No word on the cause of the accident but KGNS News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

