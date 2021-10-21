Health care professionals invited to White Mass

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The medical community is invited to attend a special mass that seeks to recognize healthcare professionals and their healing ministries.

The Catholic Diocese of Laredo will celebrate its 19th annual White Mass this evening at the San Augustine Cathedral.

During the mass, representatives from many healthcare industries will be presented and will offer gifts to the alter.

Everyone who works in any form of healthcare such as physicians, nurses, pharmacists, therapists and or EMT technicians are invited to take part in the special mass.

The mass starts on Thursday at 6 p.m.

