Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to celebrate Dia Del Rio

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The mayors of both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo will come together to proclaim binational celebration of Dia Del Rio and national Make a difference Day.

Mayor Pete Saenz along with Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas will gather at the riverbanks of the Las Palmas Nature Trail to mark the 28th annual celebration.

Back in May, City Council declared Las Palmas as the first birding sanctuary and national landmark.

This Saturday the Rio Grande International Study Center will host a Dia del Rio Clean up event where roughly 300 volunteers have registered.

The whole community is invited to attend, for more information you can click here.

