Off-duty agent accused of domestic assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty federal agent finds himself in trouble with the law, accused of domestic assault.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Nicolas Alfonso Ancira in the case.

According to reports, police were called out to a home in the Mines Road area last Tuesday.

When officers arrived, the victim told them that an argument had escalated into physical violence and the suspect identified as Ancira had already left the house.

Investigators took statements and noted the victim’s injuries and presented the case to the district attorney’s office.

They approved an arrest warrant.

Ancira turned himself in to police on Wednesday and he was taken to the Webb County Jail.

Ancira is noted as being a U.S. Border Patrol who was off-duty at the time the alleged incident happened.

