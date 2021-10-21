RGISC studies oil & gas companies usage of county water

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A number of oil and gas companies operating in Webb County have been disposing billions of gallons of hazardous wastewater in our area.

That’s according to a study done by the Rio Grande International Study Center.

The center’s watershed science director Martin Castro says that six companies have diverted 19 billion gallons of water from the Rio Grande for their oil and gas development.

Castro goes on to say their study also shows the billions of gallons of hazardous wastewater that have been disposed into Webb County.

He says they had to submit public information requests to the state to obtain the information they needed for the study.

They hope their findings inspires state officials to keep a closer eye on what oil and gas entities are doing here.

Castro says, “We would like for the state regulators to be a bit more transparent about how much water more has been diverted for oil & gas in Webb County. We’ve made several recommendations for publishing this data online. Additionally, we found some discrepancies throughout our research, some of the data was missing or incomplete. Especially regarding the data for the disposal wells in Webb County for we want state regulators to investigate these discrepancies as well.”

Castro says they are in the process of sending this information to state legislators.

