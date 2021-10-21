Stores haunted by supply chain issues

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Halloween is just ten days away, but it may be a nightmare for those still searching for that perfect costume.

It turns out many party stores are being spooked when it comes to meeting the demands for monsters and men.

After a quiet and eerie Halloween last year, many trick-or-treaters are hoping to go big before they go home this year; however, some items are disappearing.

Party City manager Earl Medina and his team have been working the graveyard shift trying to accommodate everyone’s needs but certain items are scarce which he attributes to supply chain issues.

Medina says the store has seen a lot of supply issues which has affected business since the beginning of the month.

Medina says, “It’s a lot of supply issues also port issues, sometimes they are held out in the ports in California or the ports in Miami that it’s very hard for those supplies to come to us, so certain companies are chartering planes so it won’t be a delay for customs to let that product come in to our ports.”

As Halloween creeps up, whether its décor, costumes or even props, Medina says it’s best to take what you can instead of waiting until the last minute.

This is something local party starter, Brandon Gutierrez has taken notice of as he prepares for All Hollow’s Eve.

Gutierrez says he noticed that when he bought his costume, he was having trouble finding his size as well as other items he was looking for.

Despite the minor hiccups, Brandon is ready to get back to celebrating Halloween with a monster mash of his own…

And for those trick or treaters still searching for supplies, time is of the essence.

Medina encourages trick or treaters to shop as early as possible and to have a safe Halloween.

