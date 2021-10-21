Advertisement

Summer in October

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like we are going to be stuck in the 90s for at least a week.

On Thursday, we’ll start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 92 degrees by the afternoon.

Not much is going to change from now until Sunday.

We could increase to a couple of decrease from here and there, we are expecting a high of 91 degrees on Friday, 93 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday.

As we start our work week on Monday, we’ll hit a high of 97 almost nearing those triple digits.

We’ll hit a high of 96 on Tuesday and 98 on Wednesday.

Looks like those cooler temperatures are just going to have to wait until November.

