Summer in October
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like we are going to be stuck in the 90s for at least a week.
On Thursday, we’ll start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 92 degrees by the afternoon.
Not much is going to change from now until Sunday.
We could increase to a couple of decrease from here and there, we are expecting a high of 91 degrees on Friday, 93 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday.
As we start our work week on Monday, we’ll hit a high of 97 almost nearing those triple digits.
We’ll hit a high of 96 on Tuesday and 98 on Wednesday.
Looks like those cooler temperatures are just going to have to wait until November.
