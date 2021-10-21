Advertisement

UISD to hold virtual job fair

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jobseekers searching for a career at the United Independent School District will have the perfect opportunity.

On Thursday, UISD will hold a virtual job fair with Alex Meza and the Human Resource Department.

The school district is searching for new substitute teachers, teacher aids and food services personnel.

The sessions will be available in both English and in Spanish.

There will be a Facebook live on the UISD Facebook page with all the information at 10 a.m.

