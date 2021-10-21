Advertisement

WATCH: Marine Corps veteran thwarts attempted armed robbery

By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Az. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran jumped into action when three people went into a convenience store with weapons early Wednesday morning.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s office, three suspects went into a Chevron and pointed a handgun towards the cashier.

Surveillance video shows another customer in the store react immediately to the situation and disarm the suspect.

The other two people couldn’t run away fast enough when they saw what happened. One suspect turned around before going inside, while the other slipped and fell as he ran out the door.

Authorities say the former Marine was able to detain the juvenile suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived.

He was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

“The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around,” the customer told deputies when asked how he was able to take control of the situation.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Smith County Jail shows William George Davis....
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
Grecia Martinez, 21 and a 16 -year-old teen were arrested.
Young woman and teen arrested in connection to fatal human smuggling attempt
22-year-old Luis Salome Hernandez
Man facing charges after fleeing hit & run accident
Agents seize drugs found in snack bags
Agents seize hard drugs hidden in snack bags
Agents foil human smuggling attempt on Highway 83
Traffic stop on Highway 83 leads to human smuggling bust

Latest News

FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug....
LIVE: Biden, Harris to speak at 10th anniversary of MLK Memorial
In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer gets 57 months in death of 911 caller
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
Remains found in Brian Laundrie search may take time to ID